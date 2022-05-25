UPDATE: As of 6:35 p.m., service has been restored to more than 6,000 customers. There are still 3,041 customers in the Whitehall area without power.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple outages in the Whitehall and Bexley areas have left nearly 10,000 AEP customers without power.

According to AEP, approximately 9,639 customers are without power as of 5:41 p.m. on the east and northeast sides of the Columbus area.

Whitehall Police posted a tweet warning drivers to treat all malfunctioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

AEP reports that service should be restored to a majority of these customers by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In a post to its Facebook page, AEP said the outage appears to be equipment-related at a substation in the Whitehall area.