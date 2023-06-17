Picnic with the Pops

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Symphony held its first Picnic with the Pops of the 2023 season Saturday night.

The first concert at Columbus Commons featured Ne-Yo’s “Symphony with Soul” show with Stuart Chafetz conducting.

R&B singer, songwriter, and Grammy Award-winner Ne-Yo joined the Columbus Symphony for a concert featuring his hits performed with his band, dancers, and the symphony.

The Picnic with the Pops summer concert series runs through July 29. Next week, it’s the music of Neil Diamond.

For more information on the series, click here.