COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The holidays are almost here and it’s time for our first true Season of Giving “hands-on” volunteer opportunity. This month we will join our friends from Besa to assist Feed The Kids Columbus.

Feed the Kids Columbus is a grassroots group that started in 2019 with a one-time goal of helping 97 kids. Since then, the need has grown and so has the organization, now serving nearly 81-hundred children at 30 local schools.

“I know it sounds corny, but I call it ‘heart work.’ It is hard work, but it also pulls on your heart too. These kids are just like everybody else’s kids. They just need a little extra food to be able to achieve success and learning and this will hopefully aid them in achieving their full potential.” Feed the Kids Columbus founder Ashley Kanney said.

Initially the group was providing meal bags for holiday breaks, but they have now added snack bags for each school they serve. Each month 63,000 bags are packed and distributed by volunteers.

“I think it’s really important that as we are reflecting on what we’re grateful for this holiday season, the best way to do it is to give back,” Besa’s Manager of Community Volunteer Engagement Nora Yepez-Ornelas said. “To ensure that our neighbors are well, and that our neighbors feel the love. That they feel the support and they know that they’re not alone.”

Next week you can be a part of our packing party from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information on how to sign up click here.