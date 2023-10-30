COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 15th annual Making Strides of Columbus Breast Cancer Walk took place Sunday morning, and Robyn Haines of Daytime Columbus was emcee of the event.

For Haines, it was not just professional but personal, too. Thirteen years ago, Robyn was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive breast cancer. Because of her age at the time, 27, doctors told her not worry about the lump she had found.

Instead, Robyn got a mammogram and started the fight.

It was the second year he was emcee of the event for the American Cancer Society, and she said it was incredible to see many familiar faces and plenty of new ones.

A fundraising goal of $150,000 was exceeded at the event.