COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s time once again for the NBC4 Today’s “Season of Giving” with our friends from Besa, and as tradition would have it, we are starting with “WISH”, an annual gift drive that supports fixed-income seniors.

The program started in 2012 with just 26 participants and this year more than 2,000 seniors will be matched with community members looking to make the season brighter.

“The more opportunities we have to put positive energy into the world and create beautiful connections, I think the better off this community is going to be.” Said Besa’s founder Matthew Goldstein.

The concept is simple: Area agencies collect wishes from their residents. That information is provided to Besa.

Besa then creates a list and pairs local people willing to grant wishes with those seniors. The “WISH” list will go live on Wednesday, Nov. 1. To get an email letting you know when the list is available, visit https://besa.org/volunteers/wish-holiday-gift-drive/.