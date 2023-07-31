COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will be offering discounts for families to save money at the Ohio State Fair on Monday.

For the entire day, NBC4’s Family Discount Day will allow adults to be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free.

Until 5 p.m., ride-all-day wristbands can be purchased for just $18. All riders are required to have a wristband or credits to ride.

Along with the discounts, NBC4 will also be broadcasting live from the fairgrounds. We hope you can join us for the special day at the Ohio State Fair.

