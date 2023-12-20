COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is the proud television sponsor for the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
This is the first time Columbus will host the nation’s best figure skaters as they compete to determine the national champions across several skating disciplines. The week-long event will determine who will represent the U.S. in international competitions.
Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Jan. 22 through Jan. 28
Nationwide Arena
NBC4 will air live coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Also, NBC4 Today will be giving local viewers a chance to win tickets to the Figure Skating Championships in January.
Live U.S. Figure Skating Coverage on NBC4:
Friday, January 26 | 8 p.m. | Women’s Free Skate
Saturday, January 27 | 2:30 p.m. | Free Dance
Sunday, January 28 | 3 p.m. | Men’s Free Skate
Expected participants include reigning U.S. and World ice dancing champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The first and only skater to land a quadruple Axel, Ilia Malinin will defend his men’s championship. Isabeau Levito will defend her women’s championship after finishing fourth in the 2023 World Championships.
All-Session tickets and other packages went on sale earlier this summer for the championships taking place Jan. 22–28, 2024, at Nationwide Arena. Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Championships at figureskatingcolumbus.com or ticketmaster.com.