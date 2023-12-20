COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is the proud television sponsor for the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Madison Chock and Evan Bates hold their gold medals after winning the Championship Ice Dance on day three of the 2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 28, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This is the first time Columbus will host the nation’s best figure skaters as they compete to determine the national champions across several skating disciplines. The week-long event will determine who will represent the U.S. in international competitions.

Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Jan. 22 through Jan. 28

Nationwide Arena

NBC4 will air live coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Also, NBC4 Today will be giving local viewers a chance to win tickets to the Figure Skating Championships in January.

Live U.S. Figure Skating Coverage on NBC4:

Friday, January 26 | 8 p.m. | Women’s Free Skate

Saturday, January 27 | 2:30 p.m. | Free Dance

Sunday, January 28 | 3 p.m. | Men’s Free Skate

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: Ilia Malinin poses with his medal after winning the Championship Men’s on day four of the 2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 29, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Expected participants include reigning U.S. and World ice dancing champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The first and only skater to land a quadruple Axel, Ilia Malinin will defend his men’s championship. Isabeau Levito will defend her women’s championship after finishing fourth in the 2023 World Championships.

All-Session tickets and other packages went on sale earlier this summer for the championships taking place Jan. 22–28, 2024, at Nationwide Arena. Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Championships at figureskatingcolumbus.com or ticketmaster.com.