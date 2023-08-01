COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Today takes you inside the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park at the Ohio State Fair.

From kayaking to seeing some of nature’s wonders up close and personal there is so much to do for the whole family. Swing by and take the Smokey Bear pledge while seeing all that Ohio has to offer in the state’s parks.

In the player above, you can see NBC4 Today’s Matt Barnes, McKenna King and Monica Day on the kayaking pond, Matt eye-to-eye with a red tail hawk and Monica interview Smokey Bear about his decades long quest to prevent wildfires.

To learn more about the ODNR Park, click here.