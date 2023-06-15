COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is tracking 2023 homicides under the jurisdiction of the Columbus Division of Police, showing updates in each investigation as well as marking cases that are publicly at standstills.

As of Thursday, the city had 71 documented homicides within the year, and 21 of them remained unsolved with no suspects publicly identified, according to CPD’s public records. Police identified suspects in five but have not yet arrested them, while they took suspects into custody in 40 cases.

Columbus has also seen three self-defense killings where prosecutors did not pursue charges. In two other cases, the suspects died.

Similar to 2022, Columbus’ homicide victims were predominantly Black men, and shootings killed more people than any other form of violence. Of the 71 killings so far in 2023, 63 involved guns. Police reported two homicides as stabbings, and two people died from blunt force trauma or assault. CPD did not have details on the form of violence in four cases.

So far in 2023, investigators identified only 15 homicide victims as women, while 56 were men. Racially, the total number breaks down as follows:

49 Black victims

15 white victims

Six Hispanic victims

One victim whose race was listed as “other”

While homicides in 2021, 2022 and 2023 have followed similar trends in shootings and demographics, their pacing has been noticeably different. This year is on track to surpass 2022’s total of 139 homicides. As of June 15, there had only been 59 homicides in 2022 compared to 2023’s 71.

However, at 2023’s current rate, it will not take 2021’s title of Columbus’ deadliest year on record. The city reported 204 killings that year, and by June 15, it had reached 90.

To view a continuously updated table of every homicide in Columbus in 2023, visit NBC4’s homicide tracking page.