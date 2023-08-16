COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 and the City of Columbus are teaming up to give away free gun locks as part of the Love Our Children, Lock Your Guns initiative.

As part of the initiative, a special Love Our Children, Lock Your Guns program will air Wednesday, Aug. 16, on nbc4i.com starting at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the special in the video player above.

As part of the special, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will talk to a Columbus police officer who lost her son to gun violence, and what she is doing now to make sure no Columbus parent has to go through the same grief.

The free gun locks can be picked up at any Columbus city fire station. In addition, Columbus Public Health is offering free gun lock boxes.

More on how to pick up the gun locks or the lock boxes can be found here.