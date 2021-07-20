NBC4 is proud media sponsor of 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to announce media sponsorship of the 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week.

NBC4 supports the African American Male Wellness Walk’s goal of eliminating health disparities and racism in our community. 

The walk will be Saturday morning, Aug. 14 at Livingston Park. This year’s event will be a physical on-site event after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. The walk averages nearly 30,000 attendees each year with thousands of participants having access to free health screenings. 

This year, the African American Male Wellness Walk will be a part of a seven-day event called Black Men’s Health Week leading up to the walk.  Events during Black Men’s Health Week include a Career Fair, Wellness Classes, Real Men Real Talk Topics and a concert.  Here is a list of events for Black Men’s Health Week:

  • Saturday, Aug. 7  AA Wellness Yard Show – Greek Stroll Comp and Step Exhibition
  • Sunday, Aug. 8  All Male Worship Service
  • Monday, Aug. 9 Get Moving!  Hip Hop Fitness Class
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10  Job and Resource Fair & Real Men Real Talk Series
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11 AA Wellness VIP Reception (Invitation Event)
  • Thursday, Aug. 12 Uplift Her Women’s Wellness Day
  • Friday, Aug. 13 AA Wellness Bid Day of Service
  • Saturday, Aug. 14 The African American Male Wellness 5k Walk and Run & Summer 614 Concert Presented by AA Wellness

For more information on these events and more from the African American Male Wellness Agency go to www.AAwellness.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Vaccination requirements at colleges and universities in Ohio

Increase in mosquitos

GAY FAD STUDIOS

2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week

Inmate death investigation

Rental scams, know the warning signs

More Local News