NBC4 is proud media sponsor of 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to announce media sponsorship of the 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week.

NBC4 supports the African American Male Wellness Walk’s goal of eliminating health disparities and racism in our community.

The walk will be Saturday morning, Aug. 14 at Livingston Park. This year’s event will be a physical on-site event after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. The walk averages nearly 30,000 attendees each year with thousands of participants having access to free health screenings.

This year, the African American Male Wellness Walk will be a part of a seven-day event called Black Men’s Health Week leading up to the walk. Events during Black Men’s Health Week include a Career Fair, Wellness Classes, Real Men Real Talk Topics and a concert. Here is a list of events for Black Men’s Health Week:

Saturday, Aug. 7 AA Wellness Yard Show – Greek Stroll Comp and Step Exhibition

Sunday, Aug. 8 All Male Worship Service

Monday, Aug. 9 Get Moving! Hip Hop Fitness Class

Tuesday, Aug. 10 Job and Resource Fair & Real Men Real Talk Series

Wednesday, Aug. 11 AA Wellness VIP Reception (Invitation Event)

Thursday, Aug. 12 Uplift Her Women’s Wellness Day

Friday, Aug. 13 AA Wellness Bid Day of Service

Saturday, Aug. 14 The African American Male Wellness 5k Walk and Run & Summer 614 Concert Presented by AA Wellness

For more information on these events and more from the African American Male Wellness Agency go to www.AAwellness.org