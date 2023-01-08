COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Running a 5K is a once-in-a-while activity for a lot of people, but for one of our NBC4 co-workers, he’s done it every day for 1,000 days, and each mile has a purpose.

Daryl Murphy started running in April of 2020 and hasn’t stopped since.

With a group of about 20 friends, he celebrated the 1,000-day milestone Sunday in the most appropriate way: a group run 5K.

But it’s the reason he runs that means the most: fighting injustice via the Miles for Justice initiative.

“I run a 5K every single day as a silent protest to raise awareness on inequities in our society and just trying to make our society more equitable through athletics and education,” Murphy said.

Murphy said so far, it’s been a solo journey, but he hopes to get more of the community involved through group runs like the one held Sunday.

For more information about the Miles For Justice initiative, visit its website or its Instagram account @miles4justice.