COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage.

In 2016, Nationwide implemented an initial minimum pay of $15 per hour and increased that to $16 three years later. In 2021, the company raised the wage to $18 and will increase it three more dollars this year.

“The two main things that matter to workers in 2022 are competitive wages and flexibility. We’re proud that Nationwide leads on both fronts,” said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. “Our number one priority is our people. Investing in competitive wages and comprehensive benefits is vital to delivering on our strategy. This is the right thing to do for our people and our business.”

Nationwide said the change will impact 600 employees and early-career roles.

The company states its $21 per hour minimum pay is “one of the highest minimum wages in the country, and a leading minimum wage for Columbus and central Ohio.”