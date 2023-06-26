COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new study conducted by researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH) is bringing attention to the issue of young kids getting their hands on guns and using them in unintentional shootings.

The study involved deadly unintentional shootings involving kids younger than 15 years old.

“I think the biggest takeaway from these fatalities is these deaths are highly preventable,” Dr. Nichole Michaels, the senior author of the study, said. “A lot of them involve really young children, a lot of the cases had firearms stored unlocked and loaded.”

The study looked at 279 incidents from 33 different states. In 41% of the shootings, the research found the victims were between two and four years old.

“It affects little kids who don’t know what the guns are, they’re playing with them, they’re handling them, they often shoot themselves,” Michaels said. “Also those older kids, they find the firearm in the home, they want to show it to their friends, maybe they’re having a sleepover or something like that, that’s kind of the typical scenario we see in this dataset.”

In 92% of the incidents, the guns used were left loaded and unlocked, according to the NCH study.

“Safe storage is really the key, so keeping those firearms stored locked, using gun locks, using gun safes, using safe lock boxes, and really keeping them out of the hands of kids,” Michaels said. “These deaths can be prevented but we all have to work together.”

LaShawndra Allen echoed much of Michaels’ message. The city attorney’s office in April released video of a five-year-old boy finding a gun in a couch and firing it. The boy is Allen’s son and she said he was at his father’s house when that happened.

“I really would not know what to do if I had lost my son that day,” Allen said. “If you store it properly, you take away that chance and eliminate it.”

Thell Robinson III, the founder of Halt Violence, said that people so often think about the violence that is targeted and plaques so many of our urban communities. He said the frequency of the unintentional shootings and the ages of the children on both sides of the situation were all surprising.

Robinson said this is a conversation that needs to take place across all communities, keeping the guns safely stored and out of the wrong hands.

“I’m sure some of these parents or guardians never thought in a million years this would happen to them,” Robinson said. “I can’t imagine losing my daughter to something like that.”

Robinson said he works to stay in the loop with how gun violence is impacting communities, and his team is prepared to pivot and include additional training to work to reduce the number of unintentional shootings.