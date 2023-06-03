COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Linden community was treated for the second time this summer at the Nationwide Children’s PlayStreet event.

The outdoor events are happening throughout the summer in the Linden neighborhood and south Columbus as a way to encourage children to engage in physical activity and improve their health and wellness.

Among the activities were live music and a petting zoo with kids able to see alpacas, ducks, and chickens. PlayStreets began in 2019 and has quickly become a popular event in the Linden and south side communities.

“We just want kids to be outside and have a safe place to play, have a good time with other kids in their community,” said Ed Miner, the project manager for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Neighborhoods/Healthy Families. “Give parents the opportunity to be out and interact with each other. And it gives our hospital staff and our volunteers an opportunity to connect with people in the neighborhoods that we’re doing other work in.”

There will be nine more PlayStreets events this summer. Those dates and locations include:

South Side: The Residences at Career Gateway, 755 E. Whittier St.

June 17 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 8 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 22 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 12 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 26 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Linden: Chittenden Avenue, next to the Linden Fresh Market, 1410 Cleveland Ave.

July 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 15 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 5 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 19 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.