COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital is contesting the U.S. Department of Labor’s findings that it failed to protect employees from patient abuse.

In late May, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the hospital an $18,000 fine and citation after a six-month investigation revealed its newly created Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion failed to prevent patients from physically assaulting staff, including nurses and mental health professionals.

But the hospital plans to dispute those findings, according to Department of Labor spokesperson Scott Allen. Neither the hospital nor the department elaborated on the specific allegations that are being challenged.

“The safety of our staff and the safety of the children and families we serve is our highest priority,” the hospital said in an email.

The investigation, launched in late November after the pavilion was accused of unsafe working conditions, also revealed that the pavilion failed to properly document employee injuries. In some cases, staff members were groped, kicked, punched and scratched, resulting in concussions, lacerations, bruises, sprains and other injuries, the department said.

Among the department’s recommendations for the pavilion include developing a written workplace violence prevention program, establishing post-incident procedures to ensure staff are assessed for injuries and preventing patients from using furniture as weapons.

Open since early 2020, the pavilion on the south side of Columbus provides acute behavioral health services and intensive outpatient programs. Nationwide Children’s as a whole – the second-largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. – has more than 1.5 million annual patient visits at 68 facilities across Ohio and the world.

Allen said the department’s citation will next be reviewed by the Independent Occupational Safety Review Commission, an independent federal agency that adjudicates work-related health and safety disputes between OSHA and employers.