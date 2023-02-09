COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains nationwide and local spots are celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with deals and discounts all day. Find a location near you below.

Bravo Italian Kitchen

E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. Locations.

Brio Italian Grille

E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. Locations.

Buca di Beppo

E-club members can order pizza for 50% off on Thursday. Locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Friday and Valentine’s Day, the chain is offering a “Sweet Deal for Two” deal. Customers get a choice of an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $40 for dine-in and takeout. Locations.

Domino’s

Locations are offering a mix-and-match deal with any two menu items for $6.99. Locations.

Donatos Pizza

Rewards members earn additional points on every pizza order for National Pizza Day. Locations.

Jet’s Pizza

The chain is offering 15% off full order on National Pizza Day. Locations.

Little Caesar’s

The chain is running a number of deals on Thursday. Locations.

Marco’s Pizza

Customers can get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 each when customers use the code “MED699” on Thursday. Locations.

Papa Johns

The chain unveiled its Crispy Parm Pizza for National Pizza Day for $12.99. Locations.

Pizza Hut

The chain’s 16-inch Big New Yorker Pizza is returning for National Pizza Day. Locations.

Sam’s Club

Customers an get $1 off a 16-inch Member’s Mark pizza. Locations.