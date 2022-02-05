COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Pan-Hellenic Council is the governing body for the nine historically black fraternities and sororities.

Saturday, the Columbus Graduate Chapter brought their youth groups together for a virtual teen youth summit where a panel of leaders gave awards to outstanding seniors while offering the opportunity for the teens to ask questions during the conversation centered around mental health and violence.

NBC4’s Kerry Charles served as the emcee of the event.

“A young man said the other day that in his cell phone, he has the number of at least seven kids who have been killed,” Charles said. “How are they supposed to manuever, grapple, handle life, and deal with some of the stresses we already talked about?”

“We first have to admit that this has been a difficult time and then, two, find one or two other people that are feeling the same way and just talk about it, talk about it with your family at the dinner table, talk about it with your friends,” one of the speakers responded.

One of the speakers at the event said an important message to remember is, “We’re never too old to learn and we’re never too young to teach.”