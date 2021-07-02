National Guard: Mission accomplished at Ohio food bank

Columbus


COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The head of the Mid-Ohio Food Bank grew emotional today, addressing the men and women in uniform that have helped the for the past 16 months.

“We’ve had such tremendous help from the guard, the men and women who came out to do everything that we needed them to do because we lost 20,000 volunteers, that really stepped up to help us distribute food,” said Matt Habash, President of the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

Major General John Harris says the men and women he commands have lived up to what it means to be a member of the Ohio National Guard.

“That when we’re called, we will respond and we will be ready. And you’ve proven that over and over again. So yes, you’ve ridden for the brand and you’ve protected that trust so that the next time Ohio’s Governor calls the National Guard, he can unflinchingly and unfailingly say yes, send the Guard,” said Major Harris.

