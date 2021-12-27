COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Travelers heading home after the holiday weekend are seeing delays and cancellations at airports across the country.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines both canceled some flights Monday due to COVID-19.

American issued the following statement on Dec. 25, which a spokesperson said still applies:

Our operation has been running smoothly, and unfortunately, a number of COVID-related sick calls led us to make the difficult decision to precancel some flights scheduled for today. We proactively notified affected customers yesterday and are working hard to rebook them quickly. We never want to disappoint our customers and apologize for any disruptions to their holiday travel plans.

Delta, which also cited weather as a reason for cancellations, provided an update on their website.

On Friday, United Airlines said it had to cancel flights because of the omicron variant impacting flight crews and those who run their operation.

Southwest Airlines said it has not experienced operational issues this holiday season due to the virus.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said cancellations have been minimal this holiday season at John Glenn International Airport.

