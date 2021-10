COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day — a day to dispose of expired or unused medication.

Health leaders say it’s important to get rid of these medications so they don’t fall into the hands of someone who might misuse the drugs.

There are 58 drop-off locations in central Ohio available Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Find a site closest to you by vising the Drug Enforcement Agency website and inputting your zip code.