COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Coffee Day on Friday with discounts and free cups.

Find a deal near you below.

7010 East Main Street

Caribou Perks program members can redeem any medium espresso shaker for $3 on Friday, a $1 discount when purchasing two beverages on Saturday, and a $1 discount on any size drip-brew “coffee of the day” on Sunday.

7717 Sawmill Road, 10710 Blacklick-Eastern Road and 825 Polaris Parkway

Guests can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online Friday. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to receive the offer, delivery excluded.

More than 240 locations in Ohio

Participating Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item on Friday.

Ten locations in Ohio

Customers at participating Krispy Kreme locations can try the chain’s new drip coffee or espresso drinks for free on Friday, no purchase necessary. Anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts can also buy an additional dozen glazed doughnuts for $2 more.

More than 130 locations in Ohio

New subscribers, or former subscriber, who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between Friday and Oct. 10 can join for $99 per year or $5 per month for four months.

More than 70 locations in Ohio

The convenience chain is offering customers a free nitro or cold brew coffee with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. This promotion lasts until Sunday, and is valid for any size nitro or cold brew.

Redeem by entering the offer code “BREW4U” on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.

More than 130 locations in Ohio

Customers who belong to the Tim’s Rewards Members program can redeem a free hot or iced medium coffee on Friday with any purchase of $3 or more.

2851 Olentangy River Road

Through Sunday, customers can enjoy a $1 hot or iced coffee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.