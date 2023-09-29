COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Coffee Day on Friday with discounts and free cups.
Find a deal near you below.
Caribou Coffee
7010 East Main Street
- Caribou Perks program members can redeem any medium espresso shaker for $3 on Friday, a $1 discount when purchasing two beverages on Saturday, and a $1 discount on any size drip-brew “coffee of the day” on Sunday.
Duck Donuts
7717 Sawmill Road, 10710 Blacklick-Eastern Road and 825 Polaris Parkway
- Guests can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online Friday. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to receive the offer, delivery excluded.
Dunkin’
More than 240 locations in Ohio
- Participating Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item on Friday.
Krispy Kreme
Ten locations in Ohio
- Customers at participating Krispy Kreme locations can try the chain’s new drip coffee or espresso drinks for free on Friday, no purchase necessary. Anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts can also buy an additional dozen glazed doughnuts for $2 more.
Panera
More than 130 locations in Ohio
- New subscribers, or former subscriber, who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between Friday and Oct. 10 can join for $99 per year or $5 per month for four months.
Sheetz
More than 70 locations in Ohio
- The convenience chain is offering customers a free nitro or cold brew coffee with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. This promotion lasts until Sunday, and is valid for any size nitro or cold brew.
- Redeem by entering the offer code “BREW4U” on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per My Sheetz Rewardz member.
Tim Hortons
More than 130 locations in Ohio
- Customers who belong to the Tim’s Rewards Members program can redeem a free hot or iced medium coffee on Friday with any purchase of $3 or more.
Tous les Jours
2851 Olentangy River Road
- Through Sunday, customers can enjoy a $1 hot or iced coffee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.