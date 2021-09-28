National Coffee Day in Columbus: Freebies for Wednesday, Sept. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Put some sugar in your cup and make it hot and sweet this Wednesday for National Coffee Day.

Here’s some of the giveaways going on around Columbus:

Sheetz

The convenience chain will be celebrating this caffeine-filled day with a free self-serve coffee to any customer who has a loyalty card. (It’s free to sign up!) This offer is good for any size at all Sheetz locations. In Columbus, we visited the Hilliard location at 4279 Cemetery Road.

Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store. Additionally, Sheetz offers a full line of cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Other coffee stops could include:

Dunkin’ Donuts

All day on National Coffee Day, DD Perks members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

The free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee. Dunkin’ loyalty members can pair their free coffee perk with a purchase of one of the latest fall favorites, including a Pumpkin Donut or Donut Hole Treats, a Pumpkin Muffin or an Apple Cider Donut, as well as the rest of the Dunkin’ beverage and menu items available.

Krispy Kreme

Rewards members who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. can receive a brewed coffee and any doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary. Guests can easily become Rewards members through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

Panera

Let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you’re a parent or caregiver and you’ll receive free coffee all day.

Starbucks

It’s this chain’s 50th anniversary. In order to receive the free coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.

If you want to celebrate National Coffee Day in a Columbus-based shop by buying local, and you don’t need a deal, here is some of the smoothest coffee in the city. Most offer punch-cards that fill up quick for regulars.

Bake Me Happy, Merion Village, Dublin

Espresso 22, Powell

Global Gallery Coffee Shop, Clintonville

One Line Coffee, Short North & Franklinton

Staufs, Grandview & German Village

Winans, Dublin, Grandview, and German Village