COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Breweries are honoring the end of the Prohibition Era exactly 90 years ago with National Beer Day on Friday.

The Cullen-Harrison Act, signed on April 7, 1933, permitted the manufacturing and sale of low-alcohol beers and wines after 13 years of Prohibition. Now, taprooms across the United States celebrate the historic turning point every April on National Beer Day.

Find a central Ohio brewery to celebrate on Friday below.

Combustion Brewery and Taproom

(Courtesy Photo/Combustion Brewing)

The brewery is offering a hazy IPA, Kangaroo Crossing, in four-packs and on draft for National Beer Day at Combustion’s Pickerington location, 80 W. Church St. Reminiscent of a fruit cocktail, Kangaroo Crossing has notes of tangerine derived from El Dorado and Cashmere hops.

Both taprooms are open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday. Find a Combustion near you here.

Land-Grant Brewing Company

A limited-edition IPA variety pack is bringing back three Quadrahopic IPAs, each with a unique four-hop recipe, just in time for National Beer Day. Find the pack in Land-Grant’s taproom.

The taproom is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday at 424 W. Town St. Learn more here.

Nocterra Brewing Company

One of the beer garden’s most popular offerings, Mexican-style lager Southern Terminus, is returning for the summer. Southern Terminus is available on draft at Nocterra’s taproom and in six packs at select grocery and specialty shops.

The taproom is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday at 41 Depot St. Learn more here.

Olentangy River Brewing Company

A new flavor of Lazy River Hard Seltzer, Tropical Fruit, was just introduced into the taproom. In addition, Olentangy River is now serving wine at the taproom, including a Pinot Grigio and Malbec.

The taproom is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday at 303 Green Meadows Drive S. Learn more here.

Seventh Son Brewing

(Courtesy Photo/Seventh Son Brewing)

The brewing company recently launched a partnership with Franklin Park Conservatory, called Biome. The new botanical wheat ale has raised nearly $2,000 for the conservatory and is available in six packs at the taproom. Seventh Son is also preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a jam-packed 10-day series of special collaborations, events and pop ups from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 23.

The taproom is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday at 1101 N. 4th St., while Seventh Son’s Gateway Brewing is open from 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 108 N. High St. and Antiques on High is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 714 S. High St. Learn more here.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Cucumber Mule, a cocktail-inspired beer with notes of ginger lime, has returned to Wolf’s Ridge taproom and select stores across the Buckeye State, along with the release of Lobo Oscuro, a dark lager made in collaboration with Noble Beast Brewing Co.

The taproom is open from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday at 215 N. 4th St. Learn more here.