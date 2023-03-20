COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police seized a large amount of suspected narcotic drugs and several weapons in a dual-property search in south Columbus.

Officers conducted two searches March 9, in the 600 block of Southwood Avenue in Vassor Village and in the 3400 block of Southfield Drive East in Marion Franklin. The searches, approximately four miles apart, originated from a combination of community and ShotSpotter complaints.

The Zone 5 Community Response Team and the Columbus Police INTAC Unit seized large amounts of narcotics, including fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. As well, six firearms and an unknown amount of ammunition were confiscated.

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police seized large amounts of narcotics and several weapons during a multi-location raid on March 9, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Police did not name any suspects but did say that charges are pending as the investigation continues.