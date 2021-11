COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family and friends are searching for a missing woman.

Naoma Kay Miller lives in Franklin County. Family saw her last, on Friday Nov. 19, 2021 in Akron Ohio.

Naoma Miller is 5’5”, approximately 110 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a red and white, 1996 Ford F150 with Ohio registration, JNE3121.