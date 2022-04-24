COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are continuing to investigate two fatal shootings at two city parks Saturday evening.

On Sunday, a soccer league that meets in Nafzger Park on Noe Bixby Road every weekend was back on the field.

Players and spectators were also at the park Saturday evening around 6:10 p.m. when one man was shot dead. They said the shots that rang out from the other side of the park created a panic.

Alejandro Mercado-Camacho was at the park with his children watching his wife play soccer. He said after people heard the shooting, some started running while others laid down on the ground.

Mercado-Camacho and others at the park said they want the southeast area of the city, where the park is located, to be safer because they do not want to have to worry about doing what they love, especially at a park.

“It’s definitely not going to be the same,” Mercado-Camacho said. “We’re going to have our eyes watching out every time, but still, like I said, we have to practice some sports and this is a park where we can practice that sport.”

The second fatal shooting Saturday took place about 11 miles away at Saunders Park in Mount Vernon. That park was quiet Sunday afternoon.

Police said there are no suspects in either shooting. Officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, will be patrolling the city’s parks more until further notice, police said.