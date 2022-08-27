COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Starting this weekend, you can donate an instrument to benefit Columbus City Schools and other local youth organizations.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Gift of Music instrument drive, which has received 2,200 instruments since it started in 2019.

Those instruments totaled in cost to $250,000, providing students and children all over with the opportunity to try music without fear of being unable to afford an instrument.

It also gives instruments that are no longer being used a new home.

During Saturday’s drop-off, a mother whose son passed away donated his electric guitar with the hopes it will find its way into the hands of someone who will appreciate it.

“There’s kids that families don’t have the wherewithal or the money to get them the instrument, so this helps get instruments into those kids hands and they can find out if music is their passion or if it’s their group of friends, to get through high school, to get through school, so it just opens up the world to them,” said Kevin Johnson, owner of Music Go Round stores, which serve as some of the drop off points for the instrument drive.

The drive runs through Sept. 4. For more information on when and where instruments can be donated, click here.