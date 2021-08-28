Music instrument donations aimed to keep central Ohio students engaged

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the second year, the Columbus Music Commission is holding its Gift of Music instrument drive, collecting gently used or new musical instruments for Columbus students.

Kevin Johnson, the owner of Music Go Round, said the instrument donations help some students stay involved in music, and will also hopefully help others try to learn a new skill.

“Most schools don’t buy the instruments for the kids,” Johnson said. “It’s usually the parents who have to buy the instruments. The bigger instruments, the school provides, but saxophones, clarinets, and trombones, the parents are expected to buy or rent one.”

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at Music Go Round’s Columbus or Gahanna locations now through Sept. 5 during normal business hours.