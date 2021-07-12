Museums for All, six not for profits join forces to eliminate financial barriers for access

Beginning July 12, 2021, the Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Center and Ohio Village, and the Wexner Center for the Arts are launching a new program called Museums for All Columbus.

The initiative is part of the national program, Museums for All that aims to eliminate financial barriers to visiting museums and cultural centers.

Museums for All websites

“Now Columbus, we’re launching it with five other partners, a total of six museums to say hey if you have a tough socio-economic status, you’re a little hurting on the funds we have

a special program for you,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI.

In 2020, these six Columbus museums made a commitment to come together to become Museums for All Hub City. Each organization made a pledge to dig deeper to understand the additional barriers that prevent people from visiting museums.

“We’ve got to work on making sure that folks feel like they belong when they come and that means we need to get more in the community, we need to be accessible, and we need to listen,” said Cindy Meyers Foley, the Scantland Family Deputy Director at the Columbus Museum of Art.

In an effort to remove a financial barrier, each organization is providing admission discounts that range from free to $3.45 per person. Each museum is a little different, so those interested in learning more about Museums for All should visit the participating museum’s website.

“We get to escape and experience joy, wonder, and curiosity, and let me tell you, I think that’s

what we all need right now,” said Foley.

“They can become the engineers, the doctors, the lawyers, the administrators, these experiences

at these cultural institutions make a difference in their lives now, so it really has a long-term impact,” said Dr. Bertley.