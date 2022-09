COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — British rock-group Muse is set to come to Columbus next year with another award-winning rock band.

Muse with special guests Evanescence will have a concert at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023 as part of the band’s tour of North America.

The Columbus show will be the only one in Ohio during the spring leg of the tour in the United States and Canada.

