See a previous report on the location for Jason Meade’s murder trial in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a retired Franklin County deputy nearly three years after the shooting death of a Black Columbus man.

Jason Meade originally faced two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide after he shot and killed 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr on Dec. 4, 2020. He pleaded not guilty, saying that Goodson had pointed a gun at him before the deputy shot and killed him. Meade did not have a body camera on at the time of the shooting, according to his defense attorney.

Jurors will initially appear to prepare on Oct. 27, while the murder trial for Meade will begin on Oct. 30, a spokeswoman for the Franklin County prosecutor’s office confirmed. Meade’s attorney previously attempted to move the murder trial to federal court, claiming that coverage of the case would make it impossible to ensure a fair trial locally. However, a judge ruled in February 2023 that the case would stay in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Meade left the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on July 2, 2021, on disability retirement. He had also worked as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and was coming off of a shift with the group when Goodson drove by him. Meade claimed that Goodson waved a gun at him, and the deputy followed him to his grandmother’s house. There, Meade said Goodson pointed his gun at him, and Meade fired his weapon.

Casey Goodson Jr., left, and former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade.

An autopsy report would later show Goodson was shot six times in the back while trying to enter the home. His 72-year-old grandmother, Tamala Payne, said Goodson was coming back from the dentist with Subway sandwiches and was unlocking the door as he was shot. Payne said she and two toddlers near the door witnessed his death.

Meade’s attorney said a gun was recovered from Goodson. But his mother said that Goodson, who had no criminal background, had a license to legally carry a concealed weapon and that he took the responsibility so seriously that he had wanted to become a CCW instructor.

Separate from the murder trial, Casey Goodson Jr.’s family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Meade and the sheriff’s office at the end of 2021. That case has been stayed, pending the outcome of the criminal trial.