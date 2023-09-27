COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another new trial date has been set for a retired Franklin County deputy more than three years after the shooting death of a Black Columbus man.

Jason Meade faces two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide after he shot and killed 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020. The start date for Meade’s murder trial was most recently continued until Oct. 30 but now has a further postponement.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County prosecutor’s office confirmed to NBC4 that Meade’s murder trial has been continued and has a new start date of Jan. 25, 2024.

Meade previously pleaded not guilty, saying that Goodson had pointed a gun at him before the deputy shot and killed him. Meade did not have a body camera on at the time of the shooting, according to his defense attorney.

Meade’s attorney said a gun was recovered from Goodson. But his mother, Tamala Payne, said that Goodson had a license to legally carry a concealed weapon and no criminal background. She added that he took the responsibility so seriously that he had wanted to become a CCW instructor.

Separate from the murder trial, Casey Goodson Jr.’s family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Meade and the sheriff’s office at the end of 2021. That case has been stayed, pending the outcome of the criminal trial.