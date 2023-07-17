COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man who shot and killed an east Columbus convenience store owner faced a Franklin County judge Monday morning.

Reko Hickson, 43, is accused of murdering Vijayakumar Nair, or Mike, after an attempted robbery turned into a gunfight at Mike’s Carry Out and Drive Thru on the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road in the Shady Lane neighborhood.

Hickson, charged with murder, was issued a $1 million bond at an arraignment hearing. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 24.

Municipal Court records state that at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Hickson entered the store and pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob the business. Nair then pulled out a gun to defend himself, followed by a shootout between the men.

As he was fleeing the store, Hickson ran past the building’s drive-thru window and fired several rounds, striking Nair, who was looking out the window. The business owner was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital before he was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m.

Investigators identified Hickson from surveillance footage and two other active robbery incidents, court documents said, and he was arrested on July 14.

A vigil was held Sunday in remembrance of Nair and a memorial has been set up in Nair’s honor outside of his store.