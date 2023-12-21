For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse was in court Wednesday, as was an alleged accomplice.

William Gray Jr., 27, appeared before a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge Wednesday, facing charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The charges stem from a Dec. 8 incident in which Columbus police were called to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Weldon Avenue on reports of a car on fire.

William Gray Jr. (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

After the fire was extinguished, crews found one person in the car. Responding medics pronounced 21-year-old Marcus Taylor dead at 12:56 a.m. and an investigation led authorities to Gray.

A judge issued a $500,000 surety bond and a $20,000 recognizance bond to Gray, according to court documents.

In addition, Emily Hughes, who was listed as having the same North Linden address as Gray, has been named a co-defendant. She was charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice and was issued a $3,500 surety bond, plus a $5,000 recognizance bond.