For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The death of a woman who was found shot dead in a car three years ago remains unsolved.

Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are seeking help in finding who fatally shot 34-year-old Mileisha Windham, who was found in a car in the Northgate neighborhood.

On Dec. 22, 2021, officers were called to the 1800 block of Solera Drive at 7:52 p.m. near the Sharon Woods apartment complex and found Windham suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no leads or suspects at that time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.