COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers continue to search for a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus.

According to Crime Stoppers, police reported to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive in the Forest Park East neighborhood after responding to shots fired on Sept. 29, 2020. Upon arrival officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound at 3:08 p.m.

Lewis-Taylor was taken to Grant Medical Center by Clinton Township medics, and he was listed in critical condition. Lewis-Taylor was unable to survive his injuries and died at 3:53 p.m.

Police said a silver Chrysler 300 was seen driving from the area, heading east on Trent Road toward Northtowne Boulevard.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.