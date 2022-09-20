COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries.

Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 assault, according to attorney Edward Hastie.

Franklin County court online records confirm murder charges have been filed against Dwayne Cummings and Chrystian Foster, both of whom are still at large.

“The family wants to strenuously thank the Columbus Police Homicide Division for their tireless efforts to investigate this heinous crime,” Hastie wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Police said Coleman was involved in an argument outside of Julep, a bar on the 1000 block of North High Street, in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

In a video released by Columbus police, Coleman and one of the suspects are seen squaring up with each other. Coleman throws a punch at one of the suspects but doesn’t hit him. Coleman is then hit in the face by a second man who comes at the victim from the side.

The punch sent Coleman down to the ground, landing half on the sidewalk and half on the roadway. The two other men then proceed to hit Coleman as he is still on the ground.

Following the assault, Coleman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Coleman died Sunday in the hospital. He leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-645-4488 or email the detective on the case. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).