COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – June is Pride Month, and just four days in, Stonewall Columbus added a lot more color to its neighborhood block.

The organization dedicated a brightly colored mural called Pride Circles Saturday morning, with each circle standing for the gender identities and designed – on purpose – to not look like a flag.

“Pond ripples. I went with the pond ripple idea, thinking we are the pebbles that make the change and we work together,” said artist Lisa McLymont. “So, like, all of these on the surface making a movement toward the front door that’s hopefully very welcoming to more than just the LGBTQ community.”

A plaque at the corner of 4th Avenue and High Street explains the meaning of the mural.