COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash in downtown Columbus sent several people to Nationwide Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Wednesday, a crash was reported at the intersection of E. Broad Street and N. High Street, involving a stolen vehicle and a semi-truck.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire confirmed a total of five victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.