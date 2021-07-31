Multiple people shot in the Hilltop, some critical

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –At least seven people have been shot outside a bar on Ryan Avenue and West Mount Street overnight, according to Columbus police.

Police say some of the injured are in critical condition.

Officers got the call around 2 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find the injured and say several managed to get to the hospital on their own.

The shootings may have been the result of men fighting in the parking lot, and police believe they are looking for at least two suspects.

Police say they have a vehicle identified on surveillance video.

