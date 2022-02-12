COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a car accident at Wilson Rd. Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police and fire confirmed that at least three people were injured in the crash at the I-70 interchange at N. Wilson Rd. and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police dispatch said that two people were pronounced dead a little after noon.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin reported that one person was ejected from their vehicle during the accident. Another was extracted from their vehicle after being pinned.

In addition to the road closure at N. Wilson Rd. at the I-70 interchange, the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Wilson Rd. is closed until the accident is investigated.

No further information is known at this time.