COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than a dozen people have been injured after the roof of a home near the Ohio State University collapsed.

Officers responded to the 70 block of East 13th Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday after report of a roof collapsing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said 14 people were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

(NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they become available.