COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At least two people have been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning on the city’s south side.

Columbus police confirmed that multiple people were injured after a shooting in the Far South neighborhood. The initial call came in at 6:52 a.m. and a large police presence was seen at a shopping plaza parking lot near the 100 block of Great Southern Boulevard.

The victims’ condition have not been released, nor have the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There is no confirmation on the exact involvement of the officer in relation to the incident. NBC4 will have updates on this developing story.