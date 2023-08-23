COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As of Monday, O’Charley’s permanently closed five locations in Ohio.

The locations that have permanently closed include its Morse Road and Georgesville Square locations in Columbus.

The restaurant’s Miller Lane and Miamisburg Centerville Road locations in the Dayton area, as well as its Stringtown Road location in Grove City are also permanently closed.

The restaurant’s CEO, Craig Barber, released the following statement: “It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations as of Aug. 21.”

Gift cards can still be used at all open O’Charley’s locations, or they can be refunded by calling corporate.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 in Nashville, Tennessee. The chain restaurant has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Numerous O’Charley’s restaurants across the country have also recently faced closures.