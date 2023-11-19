COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were injured after a shooting in the Mount Vernon neighborhood on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Atcheson Street at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the first victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A second victim was standing in the line of gunfire but was not struck by bullets, police said. A third victim walked into a local hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.