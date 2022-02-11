COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has shut down multiple drug houses in only a few days.

On Thursday and Friday, police shut down two homes in the Hilltop, at Columbian and Wheatland Avenues.

The third is in North Linden, at Genesee Avenue.

Zach Klein, the city attorney for Columbus, said for the past few months, police have received numerous calls from residents about drug sales, overdoses, theft, and gunshots in those areas.

“They’re close to families, they’re close to schools or libraries, and there is a significant amount of drug activity,” he said. “So it’s not just some individual using in his or her kitchen — it’s the amount of traffic that’s coming in and out of the neighborhood.”

Following an executive order obtained by the city, two of the homes were boarded up by police.