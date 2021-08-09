Two dead after multiple car crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a multiple car crash in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the crash happened in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Martin said an SUV hit several cars before hitting a pole, which caught fire.

A caller alerted emergency crews that the pole was on fire.

East Livingston Avenue in the area is currently closed in both directions.

