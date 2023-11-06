COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple new apartment buildings are coming to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood near Grandview Heights.

In August, construction crews began carrying out two demolition projects in the neighborhood — both of which were clearing the way for new apartments.

Columbus agency Effler Commercial is in the process of building “Fifth X Northwest Apartments” at 1350 W. Fifth Ave. Demolition of the previous structure has been completed and building began in October, according to company president Erwin Effler III.

“The existing building there was a functionally obsolete office building, built in the 1950s, and with the growth in that marketplace … we thought it was a great site for mixed-use buildings,” Effler said.

The new apartment building will come with 164 residential units, 194 parking stalls and 10,000 square feet of ground retail space facing West Fifth Avenue. The building will feature a fitness center, co-working space, a second-floor pool, rooftop lounge and outdoor patio that will overlook the Downtown skyline.

(Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest Apartments clubroom (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest co-working space (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest fitness room (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

(Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest pool deck (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest rooftop lounge (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest rooftop lounge (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest apartment (Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat).

(Photo Courtesy/Archall & Shadowkat)

Effler said the company predicts the project will be completed by late summer or fall 2025.

Luxury apartment company Preferred Living also has plans for apartments in the area, which will be located at 1124 Chambers Road.

The Langham Community will contain four levels of apartments totaling 180 units, according to Preferred Living marketing director Mindy Greer. The building will also have two levels of parking.

A rendering of “The Langham Community” apartments that will be located on Chambers Road.

“The clubhouse will feature a robust entertainment scene including custom-built golf simulators, and Starbucks coffee bar,” Greer said. “There will also be a temperature-controlled pool and expansive pool deck with grilling pavilions and fire-pits.”

Construction for the apartments has begun, and the company predicts the apartments will be completed in early 2025.