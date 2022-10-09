COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials are investigating after a fire damaged two homes and left several pets dead or missing Sunday in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geiter, the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just south of East Main Street.

No people were injured in the fire.

Geiter said there were “multiple” animals either killed or missing as a result of the fire.

Investigators are continuing to search for what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the two families affected by the fires.